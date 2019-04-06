|
Margaret Jean Lough Wade Mitchell
Waynetown/Wingate - Margaret Jean Lough Wade Mitchell, age 91, passed away at 7:30 PM Thursday, April 4, 2019 in the emergency room of St Vincent Williamsport Hospital. She had been in failing health the past several years. She was born July 12, 1927 in Richland Township, Fountain County, daughter of the late Marvin T. and Carrie Alice Short Lough. She first married Douglas L. Wade and he preceded her in death, April 1969. She later married Max Mitchell October 17, 1969 and he preceded her in death June 9, 2015.
Jean was a 1947 graduate of Richland Township High School and remained an area resident. She retired from Sommers Metalcraft, Crawfordsville, after 36 years of employment. She then worked for nearly 15 years as a 'Housekeeper' at Woodland Manor Nursing Home, Attica. Jean was a hard worker, a great cook and nothing came from a box! She enjoyed Western Square Dancing, traveling and gardening. Most of all she loved her family and spending time with them!
Survivors include: a son; Terry (Debra) Wade of Omaha, NE. Grandchildren: Tammy Brown, Terry (Tracy) Wade, Jr, Candy (Tony) Oakes, Lisa Batchelor, Shelia Wade, Morgan Wade, Nicholas Wade. Great-grandchildren; Kelton, & Trey Brown, Terron Wade.& Lindsey (Caleb) Winger, Lexus Shambarger, Lanna Oakes, Paxton & Krista Batchelor, two great-great grandchildren, Houston & Henley Winger also surviving is Vickie (Bob) Peppler who was raised in their home. Nephew Jay McClain and niece Janie McClain. Step-children: Maleea Shull, Malissa Hobson, Robin Mitchell, Rick Mitchell, Max Mitchell and several step-granchildren and great grandchildren. Preceding her in death are her parents, son Jerry Wade, sister Mary Jane McClain and brother Arnett Lough.
Visitation hours are 4:00-7:00 PM Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate, with funeral services at 11:00 AM Monday, April 8, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Mike McCollum officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Hillsboro. Memorial contributions may be directed to . Visit us at www.familyandfriendsfh.com to sign the guest book or leave a condolence.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 6, 2019