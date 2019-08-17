|
|
Margaret L. (Fairchild) Hinton-Herrick, 95, formerly of Newtown and had been residing in Lafayette, passed away in her apartment in the Five Star Residences in Lafayette on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 7:25 a.m. with family at her side.
Margaret was born in Covington, IN on September 10, 1923. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Bessie M. (Romine) Fairchild. Margaret was raised in Waynetown, graduating from Waynetown High School . Margaret later moved to Newtown where she worked as a beautician out of her home for 30 years. After her retirement she moved to North Port, FL.
Margaret served as a Trustee in Richland Township for eight years. She was a former member of the Newtown Community Church; former member of the United Church of Christ in North Port, FL. She was presently a member of the Congress Street United Methodist Church in Lafayette. While living in North Port, Margaret was a member of the North Port Friends of the Library; Bocce League and the "Just Us Girls" Women's Association. She enjoyed playing golf and was a charter member of the Holiday Park Golf League in North Port. She was a former 50 year member of the Eastern Star in Newtown; Newtown Sewing Club and Red Hats Society.
Margaret was first married to the love of her life, Avery C. Hinton, on February 22, 1947 in Waynetown, IN. Avery preceded her in death on March 16, 1990. She later married Marvin Jack Herrick . He preceded her in death.
She leaves behind her three children, Janice (Wayne) Garrett, Lafayette; Cheryl (Curtis) Coltharp, Waynetown, IN and John (Lori) Hinton, Newtown; six grandchildren, Jason (Kendra) Garrett, Lafayette; Seneca (Rhett) Lynaugh, Westfield; Megan (Sean) Taylor, Westfield; Carl (Corey) Hinton, Lafayette; Landon (Amber) Hinton, Noblesville; Nicole Hinton, Indianapolis; three step-grandchildren, Chuck (Molly) Coltharp, Pittsburgh, PA; Gary (Betsy) Coltharp, Greenfield; Joey Coltharp, New Jersey; fourteen great-grandchildren, Addyson, Rilynn, Tarynn and Justin Garrett; Grace, Chase Avery and Catch Hinton; Avery and Drew Taylor; twins Max and Mave Lynaugh, Savannah Avery Lynaugh; Evalyn and Ella Margaret Hinton; five step great-grandchildren, Kristin, Spencer, Justin, Mac and Chloe Coltharp; a step great great-grandson, Daniel Coltharp. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gale Fairchild.
A memorial gathering for Margaret will be held at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Wednesday, August 21st from 12:00 p.m. until the memorial service time at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Robert Fairchild officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Oak Hill North Cemetery, Crawfordsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elara Caring Hospice. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 17, 2019