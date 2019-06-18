|
Margaret L. Miller
Rossville - Margaret L. (Kinzie) Miller, 103, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Milner Community Health Care. She was born July 2, 1915, in Virginia, Nebraska, to Amos and Susie (Boyd) Kinzie before moving to Carroll County at age 4. On September 4, 1938, Margaret married Elmer Miller in Delphi; he preceded her in death on August 7, 2013.
Margaret had attended a one room schoolhouse for four years before going to New Hope School and later Buck Creek High School. She was a member of the North Fork Old German Baptist Brethren Church. Her true joy and focus in her life was her family. Margaret was a homemaker and helped her husband with the farm.
Surviving Margaret are her daughters, Loretta (Gerald) Flora, Judy (Max) Welk, and Joyce (Rick) Root, all of Rossville; sisters-in-law, Lydia Kinzie, of Delphi, and Faye Kessler, of Pyrmont; eight grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 15 step great grandchildren, 35 great, great grandchildren, and four step great, great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Margaret is preceded in death by her brother, Everett Kinzie, sister and brother-in-law, Edna and John Beery; brothers-in-law, Robert Miller and Calvin Kessler; son-in-law, Doran Hufford; granddaughter-in-law, Kathy Hufford; and two step great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral service for Margaret will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at North Fork Old German Baptist Brethren Church. Burial will follow in North Fork Old German Baptist Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 18, 2019