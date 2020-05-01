Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - West Lafayette Chapel - West Lafayette
1184 Sagamore Parkway West
West Lafayette, IN 47906
(765) 474-1111
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Margaret M. Chapple

Margaret M. Chapple

Wolcott, IN - Margaret Myown Chapple passed away quietly in the morning on Tuesday, April 20, 2020.

She was preceded in passing by her husband, Bill and a son, Robert. She lovingly leaves behind her family of Diane Cullen of Dayton, IN, Deborah DelMastro, Husband, Ken of Prescott Valley, AZ, Bill G. Chapple, wife, Paula of Lafayette, Pamela Jordan, husband, Carey of Wolcott, IN, Susan Lauro of Lafayette, Sandra Bothroyd, husband, Brian of Guthrie, OK, Marie Bandy of Lafayette, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A private family service was held. Thank you to all for your thoughts and prayers. A special thank you to Digby Place and their staff for protecting and taking such good care of Miss Margaret. To send condolences and memories to the family please visit www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 1 to May 4, 2020
