Margaret M. Lawson
Lafayette - Margaret Mary "Peggy" Lawson, 85, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Mulberry Healthcare.
She was born January 1, 1935 in Calipon, NJ, to the late George and Martha (Schermerhorn) Renouf. She was member of the first graduating class from Harrison High School. Peggy was the Manager of the Cor-Dale Mobile Home Park.
On April 26, 1956 she married Paul M. Lawson in Freehold, NJ and he survives.
Peggy was a member of National Federated Craft and St. John Episcopal Church where she served as an Usher for many years.
She loved yard sales, auctions and collecting Christmas decorations and cassette tapes. She enjoyed listening to country music and ice tea from Wendy's. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Paul, she is survived by her children: Wanda (Jim) Ledman and Paul (Linda) Lawson both of Lafayette; and brother Richard Renouf of Lakewood, NJ. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Kelli (Justin) Klyczek, Jason (Shelby) Ledman, Paul Aaron (Jennifer) Lawson and Joshua Robert Lawson; and five great-grandchildren.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Mona Pekarchik, Doug Renouf, Fran Gallagher, Mae Hammerstein and Bud Renouf.
Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8 pm Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. A private graveside service will take place at Meadow View Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Bradley Pace officiating. In lieu of usual remembrance, contributions may be directed to a charity of choice. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Lafayette - Margaret Mary "Peggy" Lawson, 85, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Mulberry Healthcare.
She was born January 1, 1935 in Calipon, NJ, to the late George and Martha (Schermerhorn) Renouf. She was member of the first graduating class from Harrison High School. Peggy was the Manager of the Cor-Dale Mobile Home Park.
On April 26, 1956 she married Paul M. Lawson in Freehold, NJ and he survives.
Peggy was a member of National Federated Craft and St. John Episcopal Church where she served as an Usher for many years.
She loved yard sales, auctions and collecting Christmas decorations and cassette tapes. She enjoyed listening to country music and ice tea from Wendy's. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Paul, she is survived by her children: Wanda (Jim) Ledman and Paul (Linda) Lawson both of Lafayette; and brother Richard Renouf of Lakewood, NJ. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Kelli (Justin) Klyczek, Jason (Shelby) Ledman, Paul Aaron (Jennifer) Lawson and Joshua Robert Lawson; and five great-grandchildren.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Mona Pekarchik, Doug Renouf, Fran Gallagher, Mae Hammerstein and Bud Renouf.
Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8 pm Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. A private graveside service will take place at Meadow View Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Bradley Pace officiating. In lieu of usual remembrance, contributions may be directed to a charity of choice. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.