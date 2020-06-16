Margaret M. Lawson
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret M. Lawson

Lafayette - Margaret Mary "Peggy" Lawson, 85, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Mulberry Healthcare.

She was born January 1, 1935 in Calipon, NJ, to the late George and Martha (Schermerhorn) Renouf. She was member of the first graduating class from Harrison High School. Peggy was the Manager of the Cor-Dale Mobile Home Park.

On April 26, 1956 she married Paul M. Lawson in Freehold, NJ and he survives.

Peggy was a member of National Federated Craft and St. John Episcopal Church where she served as an Usher for many years.

She loved yard sales, auctions and collecting Christmas decorations and cassette tapes. She enjoyed listening to country music and ice tea from Wendy's. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Along with her husband, Paul, she is survived by her children: Wanda (Jim) Ledman and Paul (Linda) Lawson both of Lafayette; and brother Richard Renouf of Lakewood, NJ. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Kelli (Justin) Klyczek, Jason (Shelby) Ledman, Paul Aaron (Jennifer) Lawson and Joshua Robert Lawson; and five great-grandchildren.

Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Mona Pekarchik, Doug Renouf, Fran Gallagher, Mae Hammerstein and Bud Renouf.

Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8 pm Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. A private graveside service will take place at Meadow View Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Bradley Pace officiating. In lieu of usual remembrance, contributions may be directed to a charity of choice. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved