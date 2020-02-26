|
Margaret "Jean" Miller
Lafayette - Margaret "Jean" Miller, 96, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Mulberry Health.
She was born on July 8, 1923 in Lafayette to the late William W. and Louie E. (Livingston) Harriman.
Jean graduated from New Richmond High School in 1941.
On August 1, 1948, she married Elmo Gene Miller in the New Richmond United Methodist Church. They met on a blind date at a Dayton High School Donkey Basketball game. He preceded her in death on April 21, 2018.
Jean was a homemaker and worked at the Purdue Airport. She also volunteered with the Cancer Center where she transported patients to appointments. Jean was a member of Stockwell United Methodist Church, Stockwell United Methodist Women, and the Tippy Campers Club.
She had a passion for music that she used in her role as music director at Stockwell United Methodist Church where she also sang as a soloist in the choir and played the piano. Jean loved to read, especially the Bible, and she enjoyed gardening.
Surviving are her children, Anne (Mike) Mecklenburg of Lafayette, Dennis (Diane) Miller of Mt. Vernon, KY, and David (Cindy) Miller of Lafayette and her son-in-law, Jim Leslie of Lafayette. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Melissa, Chris, Jeff, and Sherry, her 12 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Diana "Sue" Leslie and her infant brother, James Edward Harriman.
Services will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jim Higdon officiating. Burial will follow in Fair Haven Cemetery in Mulberry. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel.
Memorial donations may be made to Mission in Motion at Stockwell United Methodist Church in loving memory of Jean. You may leave condolences and memories of Jean online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020