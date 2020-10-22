1/1
Margaret Murphy
1949 - 2020
Margaret Murphy

Cutler - Margaret R. Murphy, 71, of Cutler, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at IU Health Arnett in Lafayette. She was born in Coalinga, California on June 10, 1949 to Francisco and Nieves (Baca) Reynoso. She married William D. Murphy on May 6, 1989; he survives.

Margaret graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1967. She was a homemaker who enjoyed bird watching and collecting angels. She was crafty and enjoyed crocheting. Above all, she was a loving grandmother.

Surviving with her husband are her son, Gilbert Chavarria (wife, Dyan) of Brownsburg; her brothers, Richard Reynoso of California and Frank Reynoso of New Mexico; her sisters, Lupe Reynoso of New Mexico and Jessie Mendenhall of California; and her grandchildren, Alex and Kaitlyn Chavarria.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Randy Reynoso.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 11:00 am until the start of the funeral service at 1:00 pm at Genda Funeral Home, Rossville Chapel. Father Alejandro Paternoster will officiate. Burial will follow at Rossville Cemetery.

In adherence to the current CDC guidelines, it is requested that guests follow the appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks.

Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Genda Funeral Home - Rossville Chapel
OCT
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Genda Funeral Home - Rossville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Genda Funeral Home - Rossville Chapel
450 N State Rd 39
Rossville, IN 46065
765-379-3411
