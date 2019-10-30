|
|
Margaret "Maggie" Stichter
Lafayette - Margaret "Maggie" J. Stichter, 83, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her residence.
She was born February 19, 1936 in Lafayette to the late Lester and Mildred (Hoagland) Goodman. Maggie was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. She worked for Alcoa and National Homes in production for 18 years. She later went to work for H&R Block as a Tax Preparer for seven years before retiring.
On November 14, 1953 she married Richard Stichter in West Lafayette. He preceded her in death on February 23, 1985.
Maggie enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, square dancing and country line dancing. She was an animal lover; she especially loved her two beloved dogs Georgia girl and Jazz.
She is survived by her daughter Karen (John) Nicholson of Clarks Hill; sister Judith Emmons of Lafayette; granddaughter Michelle Lee Nicholson and two great-grandchildren Chelsea and Dustin Davis.
Along with her husband she is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sisters, one granddaughter and a half-brother.
Private family services. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Almost Home Humane Society in Maggie's honor. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019