Margaret Vail
Lafayette - Margaret Vail, 82, of Lafayette, Indiana, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020.
She was born on October 26, 1937 in Tazewell, Tennessee to the late Mont Carr and Mary Etta (Laymon) Lambert. Margaret graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School.
She worked as a secretary for Electrical Workers IBEW Local 668 until her retirement.
Margaret was a member of Community Reformed Church and the China Painters Guild. She enjoyed playing the piano, singing in the church choir for many years, painting china, and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are her children, Michael (Lisa) Vail of Locust, NC, Susan (Donald) Retherford of Georgetown, KY, and Valerie (Jerry) Baskett of Lafayette, IN; her siblings, Georgia Bolton of Indianapolis, IN, Barbara (Jim) Hammel of Sellersburg, IN, Jeff (Barbara) Lambert of Huntsville, AL, Jackie (Randy) Cragun of Antioch, IN, and Linda (Brian) Wickes of Alma, MI; her brother-in-law, Ben Rice; and sister-in-laws, Edna Lambert and Joyce Lambert. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Logan (Britney), Stephanie, Sarah (Vince), Stacey, Jeremy, Jacob (Vanessa), Emily, Brianna (Shawn), Brendon, and Brinley; her 14 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Bonnie Rice; her brothers, GW Lambert and Tom Lambert; and her niece, Denise Lambert.
A Service will be held at Community Reformed Church (2501 S. 18th St., Lafayette) on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Dale Buettner officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Entombment will follow in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette.
Memorial donations may be made to Community Reformed Church in loving memory of Margaret. Envelopes will be available at the church. You may leave condolences and memories of Margaret online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020