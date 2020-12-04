Margret Eileen Chamness
Lafayette - Margret Eileen Chamness, 89, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her residence.
She was born December 1, 1931, in Randolph County, to the late Roy and Annabel (Cuppy) Baldwin.
On August 4, 1950, she married Garth Chamness and he preceded her in death on July 15, 1998.
On October 28, 2012 she married Rev. James Morin and he passed away on July 23, 2019.
Eileen was a member of First United Methodist Church where she served on the board and was active in the book club. She sang in the Choir which was one of her greatest joys. She was nominated United Methodist Woman of the Year for First United Methodist Church in 2010. She dearly loved her church family. Eileen enjoyed music, reading, hosting Sunday dinners with her family, as well as helping Jim write his books.
Surviving are three daughters, Pamela Miller of Summerdale, AL, Sheryl (Rick) Randol of Markle, Nancy (John) Corbin of Lafayette and a sister, Betty Slack of Greenville, SC. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, Paul Miller, Lora (Kert) Crosley, David (Angie) Miller, Susan (Brandon) Mothershed, Katie (Ben) Rumbly, John Ryan (Wendy) Bentley, Christopher Bentley, Sara (Ryan Woodruff) Inskeep, Micah Bentley, Kelly (Lynn) Davis, Renea (Randy Smith) and Ava Knipp as well as twenty one great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren.
Eileen was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Michael Miller and Angela Earlywine, a sister and two brothers.
A Private family service will be held with a live stream of the service available
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Music Ministries at First United Methodist Church.
