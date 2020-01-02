|
Maria Ascarelli
West Lafayette - Maria Ascarelli, 86, died in her home on Friday, Dec. 27.
Maria was born in Rome, Italy on Oct. 20, 1933. She was the oldest of six children and grew up in Rome, Italy. She moved to West Lafayette in 1964 and lived most of the subsequent decades here.
Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Gianni, in 1995. She leaves behind five children -- Silvia Ascarelli (Clive Jenner) of Princeton Junction, NJ; Miriam Ascarelli (Jim Broderick), of Glen Ridge, NJ; Daniela Ascarelli, of Philadelphia, PA.; Celli Mowery (David Andrews), of Lexington, KY; and Tullio Ascarelli (Grace), of West Lafayette -- and six grandchildren: Jordan and Andrew Mowery; Olivia and Madeline Broderick; and Gianna and Isabella Ascarelli. A remembrance of her life was held on Monday, Dec. 30 at the W. Lafayette Public Library.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020