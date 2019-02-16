Maria Avila



Lafayette - Maria Avila, 88, of Lafayette, died Wednesday February 13, 2019 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico suddenly and unexpectedly while visiting her sister, Angeles. Maria was born in Monteesobedo, Zacatecas, Mexico May 20, 1930, the daughter of the late Francisco Avila and Domitila Trinidad. She married Ruben Montoya at Monteesobedo, Zacvatecas, Mexico in 1958 and he preceded her in death in 1978. Maria was a homemaker and a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lafayette and had formerly been employed at Morris Bryant in West Lafayette. Surviving are six daughters, Josefina Munoz, Rosario Montoya, Refugio Montoya, Domitila Zamora, Francisca Salazar and Griselda Easley all of Lafayette, IN; five sons, Eliseo, Guadalupe, Ruben, Filiberto and Jesus Montoya, all of Lafayette; a sister, Angeles Avila and two brothers, Jose and Salvadore Avila all of Guadalajara, Mexico along with 35 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. The Rosary will be recited at 3:45 PM Monday, with visitation until 7:00 PM Monday February 18 at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, 1104 Columbia St., Lafayette. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lafayette Tuesday February 19, 10:00 AM, Fr. Tim Alkire officiating, with interment following in St. Boniface Cemetery.