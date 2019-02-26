Maria Diaz



Lafayette - Maria G. Diaz, 80, of Lafayette passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at St. Elizabeth East Hospital.



She was born December 12, 1938 in Mexico City, Mexico to Teodoro Ramirez and Ignacia Ramirez. She was a Quality Inspector for Walter E. Smithe Furniture Company.



Maria was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. She enjoyed donating to DAV, Indiana State Troopers, Wounded Warriors and Riley Hospital for Children.



Surviving are her children: Ana (Francisco) Ramirez, Raul (Maria) Diaz, Maria Diaz, Ramon Diaz, Jaime Diaz, Elizabeth Arriaga and Sergio (Caroline) Diaz; siblings: Jose Santillan, Rafael Ponce, Rosa Ponce and Francisca Ponce. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her siblings: Carlos Ponce and Paz Guererro.



Visitation will be held from 3:00pm - 8:00pm Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with rosary at 2:45pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 3pm Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Interment will be held at a later date at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to Riley Hospital for Children.