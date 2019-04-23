Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Maria Mendes
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 5:30 PM
St Mary Cathedral
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
5:30 PM
St Mary Cathedral
Maria S. Mendes Obituary
Maria S. Mendes

Lafayette - Maria S. Mendes, 93, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.

She was born August 11, 1925, in LaFaiete, Brazil to the late Jose Teodoro De Siqueira and Ana Augusta dos Santos. Her marriage was to Ananias Geraldo Mendes and he preceded her in death in 1975.

She was attended St. Boniface and St. Mary Chatholic Churches. Maria enjoyed gardening and traveling.

Surviving are seven of her thirteen children, twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St Mary Cathedral, Fr Dominic Petan officiating.

You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 23, 2019
