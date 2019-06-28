Maria Wilder



Lafayette - Maria Magdalena Wilder, 87, of Lafayette passed away Thursday, June 26, 2019 at her residence.



She was born July 1, 1931 in Foching, Germany, to the late George and Clara Killer. In 1954 she married Norman D. Wilder and he preceded her in death June 2, 2000.



Maria was a homemaker who loved music, German dancing, yodeling, and she was a terrific German cook. She was a great mother and grandmother who loved her family very much.



She attended St. Lawrence Catholic Church and was a member of German American Club.



She is survived by her children: Linda (Mike) Pottorff of Martinsville, Deb (Mike) Smith of Lafayette and Daniel Wilder of West Lafayette; three brothers and three sisters all in Germany. She is also survived by her beloved four grandchildren: Vincent and Casey Smith, Heather Pottorff and Sharlette Wilder.



Along with her husband Norman, she is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Diane Wilder, one sister and two brothers.



Graveside service will be held 10am Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens mausoleum.