Services
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Hodson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Marie Hodson


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian Marie Hodson Obituary
Marian Marie Hodson

Lafayette - Marian Marie (Buntin) Hodson, 90, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 6:55 p.m. at her residence. Marian was born on March 31, 1930 in Lafayette to the late Marion Carl and Hazel Marie (Seyfried) Buntin. She married Robert W. Hodson on August 9, 1953 Lafayette Elston Presbyterian Church, and he preceded her in death. Marian worked for GTE Phone Company, Payless Supermarket, and most recently retired from Lakend Sales. She enjoyed reading, cooking, Purdue Sports, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Surviving are two children, Bruce (wife: Tina) Hodson of Attica, and Beth Hodson. Also surviving is one granddaughter, Tawna Hodson.

She is preceded in death by one son, Mark R. Hodson and one baby sister, Louise Buntin.

Private family services. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or the . Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Funeral Care
Download Now