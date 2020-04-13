|
Marian Marie Hodson
Lafayette - Marian Marie (Buntin) Hodson, 90, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 6:55 p.m. at her residence. Marian was born on March 31, 1930 in Lafayette to the late Marion Carl and Hazel Marie (Seyfried) Buntin. She married Robert W. Hodson on August 9, 1953 Lafayette Elston Presbyterian Church, and he preceded her in death. Marian worked for GTE Phone Company, Payless Supermarket, and most recently retired from Lakend Sales. She enjoyed reading, cooking, Purdue Sports, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Surviving are two children, Bruce (wife: Tina) Hodson of Attica, and Beth Hodson. Also surviving is one granddaughter, Tawna Hodson.
She is preceded in death by one son, Mark R. Hodson and one baby sister, Louise Buntin.
Private family services. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or the . Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020