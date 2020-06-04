Marian Modisett
West Lafayette - Marian Modisett, 96, of West Lafayette passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at Westminster Village.
She was born December 26, 1923 in Tecumseh, MI, to the late Floyd A. Hyres and Bess (Cogswell) Hyres. She was a graduate of Logansport High School.
On September 16, 1945 she married Loren Kelly Modisett in Logansport. He preceded her in death on February 5, 1999.
Marian was a member of the Trinity Christian Church and past member of the Elks Country Club, where she enjoyed playing golf.
Surviving are her children: Kathleen Turner of MN, Steven Modisett of Lafayette, CO, Carol (husband, Michael) Jones of Bremen, IN, and Robert (wife, Lisa) Modisett of Carmel. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Erin, Clint, Adam, Katie, Henry, Grace, and Michael; and four great-grandchildren: Reese, Riley, Andrew and Andie.
Private family graveside service will be held at Hope Well Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Westminster Village Foundation or the John Purdue Club. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.