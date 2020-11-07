Marian Parker
Veedersburg - Marian (Nesbitt) Parker, 98, of Veedersburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her home on November 5, 2020.
Marian was born in New Richmond, IN, August 11, 1922, to the late William and Gladys (Kesinger) Nesbitt. She spent her childhood in Nebraska, her remaining years in Fountain County, and many winters in Punta Gorda, FL. She graduated from Hillsboro High School. On June 14, 1941, she married Charles Parker who preceded her in death in 1989.
She is survived by daughters Jo Ellen Pilecki (Dan Tannas) of Michigan City, IN, and Cheryl Rezabek (Neil Cole) of Cleveland, OH; grandson, Charlie Pilecki (Jodi), of Veedersburg, IN, granddaughter Susan Kennedy (Scott), of Cleveland, OH; great grandchildren: Cecily, Caleb, Lexi, Rylan, Aubrey and Chloe
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Dean, husband Charles, grandson Todd and great granddaughter Kendall.
Marian was a member of Scotts Prairie Church and a 50 year member of Eastern Star Fountain Chapter 204. She worked at R.R. Donnelley, the office of Superintendent of Schools, Paul G. Ingersoll, and the offices of Drs. Alexander and Ludwig. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.
The family would like to thank Kenton and Sandy Campbell, Lena Shepherd, Carol Stonebreaker, Lori Wrede, Amber Rusk, Bob Brown, Dr. Barry Mathison, and Franciscan Hospice Care for their loving care and support.
As a result of the recent COVID pandemic, the family will hold a gravesite service in the Waynetown Masonic Cemetery on Tuesday, November 10th, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor David Inskeep officiating. All attendees are to wear masks for the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com
.