|
|
Marian Smith
Rossville - Marian June Smith, 96, a lifelong resident of Rossville, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Milner Community Health Surrounded by family. She was born on November 10, 1923 in Rossville to Edward and Mabel (Schwartz) Fossnock. She was a 1941 graduate of Rossville High School. She married Herschel C. Smith on June 6, 1948. He preceded her in death on April 22, 2007. She worked for 28 years for the Rossville Post Office serving as Postmaster. She was a member of Rossville American Legion Women's Auxiliary and Rossville Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed fishing, playing golf and traveling. Marian and Herschel spent winters in Mesa, Arizona.
Marian is survived by a son, Scott Smith of Lafayette; grandchildren, Josh (Jessica) Smith of Rossville, Jessica (Mark) Marshall of Lafayette, Michael (Hillary) Smith of Sycamore, IL, Dakota Smith of Levelland, TX, Damian Smith of PA, Scott Smith, Jr. of Lafayette, Hailey Smith of PA; and great grandchildren, Skyler Smith, Jacqueline Smith, and Brooklyn Smith.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dale Fossnock and sister Evelyn Glenn.
Marian was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed being an active member of the community. She was a beloved pillar of the Smith Family and will be deeply missed by all that survive.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 12pm until the time of the service at 2:30pm at Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapter. Burial will follow at Rossville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Rossville School Foundation.
Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020