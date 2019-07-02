Services
Gerts Funeral Home
129 E Main
Brook, IN 47922
(219) 275-6161
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Ayr United Methodist Church
Mt. Ayr, IN
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Ayr United Methodist Church
Mt. Ayr, IN
Resources
More Obituaries for Mariana Chamberlain
Mariana H. Chamberlain


1925 - 2019
Mariana H. Chamberlain Obituary
Mariana H. Chamberlain, 93, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 9:15 am, in the Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village, DeMotte, IN.

She was born December 28, 1925, in Fairburn, South Dakota, the daughter of Bryan A and Gertrude Galentine Hawthorne. She graduated from the Fairburn High School and attended the Rapid City, So. Dakota Business College. She played the organ at Morocco and Mt. Ayr United Methodist Church and George Ade Memorial Health Care Center, also taught organ and piano. On July 24, 1945 she married Gordon H. Chamberlain, and he preceded her in death February 12, 1979. Mariana was a member of the Mt. Ayr United Methodist Church and the order of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Pamela Kidd, (husband, Don), Wheatfield, IN, and Trudy Garrison, Rensselaer, IN. 2 sons, Ronald Chamberlain, (wife, Cheryl), Westfield, IN and Bryan Chamberlain, (wife, Karen), Roswell, GA. Grandmother of 12, Great Grandmother of 24 and Great Great Grandmother of l. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Stan Hawthorne and a son-in-law, Randy Garrison.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, from 9:00 - 11:00 am (CDT) at the Mt. Ayr United Methodist Church, Mt. Ayr, IN. Funeral services will be at the church at ll:00 am (CDT) with Rev. Wayne Williams officiating. Burial will follow at the Riverside Cemetery, Brook, IN.

Memorials may be given to the Mt. Ayr United Methodist Church or the Fairburn United Methodist Church. Fairburn, So. Dakota.

Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, IN has the honor of serving the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 2, 2019
