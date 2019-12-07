|
Marie D. O'Brien
Lafayette - Marie O'Brien of Lafayette died December 5, 2019 after a two year battle with cancer, she was 88.
Marie was born on May 6, 1931 in Earl Park, IN to Emmett & Delvia Doyle. On June 7, 1952 Marie married Richard O'Brien in Earl Park, IN. They moved to Lafayette where they raised their five children. Marie opened the Bridal Boutique in downtown Lafayette in 1974. After selling the store in 1985 she became a realtor at the Lux Agency until she retired. Marie was also a model for the Helen Wells agency in Indianapolis appearing is some print ads and TV commercials. Rich & Marie were lifelong members of St. Mary's Cathedral in Lafayette.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband Rich two years ago. She is survived by two daughters, Teresa Brewer & Kathleen O'Brien (husband: Mark Broda), three sons, Kevin O'Brien (Jodie Hicks), Hugh O'Brien, Keith O'Brien (wife: Lisa), 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Marie is survived by three sisters, Maxine Donaldson of Scotsdale, AZ, Carol Cosby of Indianapolis, and Marsha Granlund of West Lafayette, formerly Fowler. Marie is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Ruth Brewer, Eddie Turner and Eileen Mellinger, and five brothers, John Doyle, Harold Doyle, Eston Doyle, Richard Doyle, and Bob Doyle.
The Rosary will be recited at 3:45 PM, followed by visitation until 7:00 PM Thursday Dec. 12 at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, 1104 Columbia St. in Lafayette. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Cathedral in Lafayette 10:30 AM Friday Dec. 13, Fr. Coady P. Owens officiating.
Donations can be made to St. Mary's Cathedral in Lafayette.
Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019