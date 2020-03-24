|
|
Marie L. Erb
Monticello - Marie L. Erb, 97, of Monticello, formerly of Monon, passed away with family by her side on Monday, March 23, 2020 at White Oak Health Campus of Monticello.
She was born on June 11, 1922 in Monon to the late Leonard and Geneva (Helfrich) Cooley. Marie was a 1940 graduate of Monon High School. During WWII, Marie worked at Kingsbury Ordinance Plant of northern Indiana. She then moved to Ogden, Utah where she worked at Hill Air Force Base. Following the war, Marie moved to San Bernardino, CA until her return to Monon where she owned and operated Cooley's Coffee Cup. Marie ultimately became an insurance agent in Monon buying Howe Insurance Agency which she ran for several years and eventually operated with her husband Max.
Her marriage was to Max A. Erb on March 1, 1963; Max passed away on October 20, 2013. Marie was a charter member of Monon Community Church, member of Tri Kappa Sorority for many years, and a founding member of the Young Republicans of White County.
In her spare time, Marie loved to entertain family and friends at home. Playing cards with family and friends which could get competitive at times. She enjoyed providing a home cooked meal, canning the bounty of Max's garden in the summer, and was always working on a puzzle during the winter months. Marie and Max were also avid snowmobilers and enjoyed trips to Michigan with the snowmobile gang. Marie cherished time spent with her family and will be dearly missed.
Surviving is a daughter, Kitty (Mike) Brooks of Lafayette; daughter-in-law Susan (Bill) Tonner; sisters, Dorothy Rardon of Monticello and Phyllis Onken of Monon. Grandchildren, Tom X. Koebcke, Polly (David) Hines, B.J. (Jill) Swygart, and Mandy (Pat) Swygart-Hobaugh; great-grandchildren, Ava and Colette Swygart, Lexi, Xavier, and Bella Hines. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceding her in death along with her husband and parents are a son, Tom Koebcke; brothers, Ray Cooley, Bill Cooley, and Bob Cooley; son-in-law, Ron Swygart.
A private graveside will be held in Bedford Cemetery of Monon. At a later date, a celebration of life will be open to the public.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marie's name to a .
Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020