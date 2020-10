Or Copy this URL to Share

Marilyn Dalton Mundell



Elkhorn - Marilyn S. Dalton Mundell, 78, of Elkhorn, WI, died Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Aurora Medical Center, Waukesha, WI. Graveside service will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, is assisting the family.









