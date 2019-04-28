|
Marilyn Faye (Hill) Roach
Attica - Marilyn Faye (Hill) Roach, 64, Attica, passed away in the St. Vincent Carmel Hospital, Carmel, Indiana on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 5:56 a.m.
Marilyn was born in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on February 4, 1955. She was the daughter of the late Jack Marth and Jerushamay "Ruthie May" (Bryant) Hill. Marilyn was raised in Missouri and as a teenager moved to Carbondale, IN and attended Seeger Memorial High School. While growing up in Indiana, Marilyn worked at Radio Material Corp. in Attica and later for Wen Factory in Fowler. She later received her CNA credentials and worked at Country Care Nursing Center in Williamsport, Woodland Manor Nursing Center in Attica and Oxford Nursing Center in Oxford. She later went back to work at Woodland Manor until her health declined.
She was an active member of the Christ Gospel Church in Attica. She enjoyed arts and crafts, coloring, bird and animal watching. She enjoyed playing cards, especially rummy with family.
On April 2, 1974, Marilyn married David M. Roach, Sr. in the Attica Free Methodist Church by Pastor Melvin Nead.
She leaves behind her husband, David of 45 years. She also leaves behind a daughter, Tammy (Shane) Knechel, Lafayette and two sons, David Michael Roach, Jr. and Sam Roach, both of Attica; a sister, Betty Strunk, Soddy-Daisy, TN; a brother, Joe Hill, Lafayette; ten grandchildren, Harlie, Fancy and Jaime Abernathy; Tara (Tyler) Beedle, Wesley, Eric, Christopher Knechel; Nathaniel, Tyler and Ashley Roach; six great-grandchildren, Beau, Rykyr "R.J." and Wade Woodrow; Serenity and Hunter Beedle; Aden Chilton. She was preceded in death by two great-grandsons, Andrew and Oliver Nash; two brothers, infant Jack Hill and Larry Hill; four sisters, Vicki Watterson, Jackie Mediate, Shelly Douglas and Virginia Trammell and a half-sister, Shellie Cupp Jones.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Tuesday, April 30th, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Bill Scroggins officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Christ Gospel Church in Attica. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 28, 2019