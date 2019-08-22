|
Marilyn Galloway
Lafayette - Marilyn Jean Galloway, 88, of Lafayette passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Creasy Springs.
She was born August 8, 1931 in in New Albany, IN. She was a 1950 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.
On August 22, 1954 she married Ronald Galloway in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on April 5, 2007.
Marilyn worked for many years along side her husband at the Galloway Standard Gas Station they owned. She also worked for Bennetts Greenhouse and volunteered at Home Hospital in the flower room. She was a member of First Christian Church and the Eagles Auxiliary.
She loved gardening and spending time with her family, friends and grandchildren. Marilyn was affectionately known as "MeMaw". She had a wonderfully infectious laugh and made great vegetable soup. She will be remembered by all who were lucky enough to know her.
She is survived by her daughters: Rhonda (Alberto) Giussani Levelland, TX and Mary Ann (Stephen) Hickman of Lafayette. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Melissa (Austin) Dickson of Midland, TX, Allison Giussani of Levelland, TX and Conner Hickman of Lafayette; and one great-grandchild Claire M. Dickson of Midland.
Along with her husband Ron, she is preceded in death by her parents, and three siblings: Martha Northrup, Fran Alkire and Don White.
The family would like to send a special Thank You to the Creasy Springs Staff and Via Quest Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Creasy Springs or Via Quest Hospice. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 22, 2019