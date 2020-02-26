|
Marilyn Hardesty
Lafayette - Marilyn J. Hardesty, 86, of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at St. Anthony Healthcare.
She was born May 24, 1933 in Lafayette, IN to the late Arthur and Laura Isabelle "Belle" (Miller) Reitemeier. She attended Lafayette Jefferson High School. Marilyn worked in the office for Andover Corp for several years. She also worked for the Lafayette School Corporation and was church secretary to Pastor Morrow at Grace Lutheran Church.
On September 11, 1949 she married Richard J. Hardesty. He preceded her in death in 1991.
She is survived by her children: Connie S. (husband, Dick) Maxwell, Ronald E. (wife, Brenda) Hardesty and Deb K. (husband, Jeff) Wilcox all of Lafayette. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Blake (wife, Brooke) Hall, Jill (husband, Kyle) Jewell, Tennille (husband, Matt) Darnell, Crystal (husband, Kenny) Sadler, Brandy (husband, Kyle) Withers and Sara Winkler, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Along with her husband Richard, she is preceded in death by her parents and son Larry J. Hardesty.
Visitation will be held from 1pm-2pm Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2pm at with Reverend Ed Morrow officiating. Interment to follow at Spring Vale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church. A special thank you to St. Anthony Healthcare and Franciscan St. Elizabeth Home Healthcare and Hospice staff and associates for their loving care and support. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020