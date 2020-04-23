|
Marilyn Harmon
West Lafayette - Marilyn Harmon (Golden) passed into the presence of her Savior on April 22, 2020 at her son's home in Lafayette Indiana. Marilyn was born September 12, 1934 at her parents' home near West Lafayette, Indiana. She attended Klondike school for 12 years and graduated in 1952. Marilyn attended and graduated from Emmaus Bible School in Chicago in the Spring of 1960. She was married to David Harmon on August 20th, 1960.
Marilyn enjoyed people and was a model for hospitality preparing numerous meals for guests. Marilyn loved her husband and children and supported her husband in whatever he did. Marilyn had talents in music, painting, and flower arranging and enjoyed flowers and birds. Marilyn loved her Savior, Jesus Christ and spoke of Him to many people.
Marilyn is survived by her two sisters, Rosalie Weltzin and Grace Boone her husband, David Harmon, three children, James and John Harmon and a daughter Sara Toborowski, eleven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Dale golden and two sisters, Ruth Nelson and Jane Crose.
Services will not be open to the public due to the Corona Virus situation. Donations can be made to Emmaus Bible College to honor her life and love for her Savior. By check, mail to Emmaus Bible College, 2570 Asbury Rd, Dubuque, IA 52001. For online donations go to https://www.emmaus.edu/partner. Put in memory of Marilyn Harmon in the memo. Hippensteel Funeral Home assisting family with arrangements. Share memories and condolences online at:
www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020