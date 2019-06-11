Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
West Lafayette - Marilyn Jane Coffey, 77, of West Lafayette, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at Heritage Health Care.

She was born February 3, 1942 in Lafayette, IN to the late Jodie H. and Glodine (Biggs) Holmes. She was a graduate of Klondike High School. She was employed for 20 years with Purdue University working as secretary in Botany and had previously worked as a secretary at the Pentagon in Washington D.C.

Her marriage was to Phillip L. Coffey and he survives.

Surviving along with her husband Philip are her son Phillip L. Coffey II of Lafayette; twin sister Carolyn Hirschinger and sister Violet Pearson both of Lafayette.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Jodine Breitwieser.

Memorial Service will be held 2pm Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with her nephew Jeffrey Pearson officiating. Memorial visitation will be one hour prior to service. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wabash Center. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 11, 2019
