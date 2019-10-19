|
Marilyn L. Metzinger
Lafayette - Marilyn L. Metzinger, 78, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital. She was born February 1, 1941, in Plymouth to the late Ralph and Irene (Kennedy) Jeffirs.
Marilyn graduated from Plymouth High School in 1959 and on October 6, 1962 she married Joseph Metzinger in Plymouth who preceded her in death on April 6, 2013.
She was a member of Spirit of Life Church in Indianapolis and had volunteered at the Angel Food Pantry. Marilyn enjoyed spending time with family and friends, working puzzles and watching sports. She was an avid lover of Miniature Dachshunds.
Surviving are her children Kim (John) Casey of Fishers, Tony (Julie) Metzinger of Warsaw, Angie (Rob) Catron, Missy Metzinger all of Lafayette, grandchildren Michael and Bryce Catron, Tanner and Caitlin Casey, Mason and Tyler Metzinger. Also surviving are her sisters Helen Rudd of Mishawaka and Rosemary Compton of Portage, MI. Marilyn was preceded in death by brothers Tom, Joe and Pat Jeffirs.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Pastor Zane Bousum officiating. Interment will be at St. Boniface Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Spirit of Life Church or KLD Foundation (Alzheimer's Support). You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2019