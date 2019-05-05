|
Marilyn Lee Budreau
Jacksonville, FL - Marilyn Lee Budreau, 84, died peacefully on Friday, December 21, 2018 in Jacksonville, FL with her family at her side. She was born in Chicago on December 12, 1934 to Muriel L. Peterson (Murfay) and Sheldon E. Peterson. She married the love of her life, George R. Budreau, on August 25, 1956 and they were married for 46 years at the time of his passing in 2003. They raised their family in Carol Stream, IL and moved to Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Marilyn was a beautician and after moving to Florida she worked for Revlon as an accounting clerk. She enjoyed collecting, buying and selling antiques, and road trips across the United States with her husband.
Marilyn is survived by her son, William Budreau (Angela Carter) and daughter, Cynthia Zeigler (Jeff), granddaughters Wendy Lozano (Tony), Corrie Zeigler, Shellie Justice (Michael), great granddaughter Isabelle Lozano, sister-in-law Mary Budreau (Eugene), and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Budreau was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Karen Budreau and sister Betty Valenzo.
Graveside services will be held at the Fowler Cemetery on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow at the Fowler Park Pavilion. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marilyn's name to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 (www.psp.org) or Mayo Clinic Florida, Dept. of Development, 4500 San Pablo Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32224 and marked for Brain Bank Research.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 5, 2019