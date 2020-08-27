Marilyn Lopez Dalton
West Lafayette - Marilyn Lopez Dalton, 92, of West Lafayette, Indiana died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, surrounded by her family. Marilyn was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 31, 1928 to Ethel Anderson Lopez and Hector Apolinario Lopez. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sylvia Lopez Paton Loomis.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 68 years, William Keck Dalton; her sister, Ethel Cornelia Lopez of Pittsburgh, PA; daughter Lynn Dalton Young and husband Jeff of Winston-Salem, NC; daughter Elizabeth Dalton Dickerson and husband Don of Fishers, IN; son Hector Alan Dalton and wife Beth of Woodbury, MN; daughter Stephanie Dalton Garwood and Brad of Brownsburg, IN; and daughter Leslie Dalton Gray of West Lafayette, IN. Marilyn is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
She was a graduate of Mount Lebanon High School and Pennsylvania College for Women (now Chatham College). Marilyn lived in West Lafayette for 52 years and was dedicated to her church and to her community. She was a member of Covenant Church where she served as church treasurer for many years and was a faithful member of the Monday Morning Counters Group. Marilyn also served as treasurer and counselor at Lifecare of Lafayette and as a volunteer for Lafayette Urban Ministries in several capacities. Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who cherished time with her large family and relished her activities with friends. She enjoyed gardening, bowling and playing bridge, as well as planning and hosting 31 annual Holden Holidays for her ever-growing family.
The family wishes to thank Marilyn's caregivers at Homecare By Design, University Place and Elara Hospice Care for their support and care during her brief illness. The family also wishes to thank the physicians and staff at IU Health Arnett for the superb care they have rendered to her and to Bill over the years.
A private, family backyard gathering will be held to celebrate Marilyn's life on Sunday, August 30. Due to Covid-19 safety considerations, the family will welcome friends, who wish to pay their respects, to drive by the home at 140 Linda Lane, West Lafayette on Sunday, August 30 between 1:00PM and 3:00PM for brief curbside visits with the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Covenant Church, to Samaritan's Purse or to the charity of your choice
