Marilyn R. "Mary" Braund
Alma, MI - Age 85, passed away April 20, 2019. Mary was born May 21, 1933, in Wisconsin Dells, WI, to Eldon and Marjorie Payne. She married Philip R. Braund on March 14, 1953, in Hustler, WI. In 1975, she moved to Lafayette, IN, and moved to Alma, MI, in 2013.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband in 2007, as well as her sister, Catherine Payne; a grandchild; a great-grandchild; and her parents. She is survived by: daughters, Debra Northrup and Chari (husband, Mark) Lambeth, both of Alma; sons, Eric (wife, Carole) Braund of Lafayette and Randy (wife, Melissa) Braund of Alexandria, MN; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Evelyn (Ray) Stafford, Arline (Gene) Berg and Bonnie (John) Erickson; and brothers, Dave, Paul, Bob and Jim Payne.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, in the auditorium at Sunnyside Intermediate School, 530 N. 26th Street, Lafayette, IN, with interment to follow in Spring Vale Cemetery in Lafayette. Her family will receive friends in the auditorium, two hours prior to the funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Pathways, Alma, MI, in memory of Marilyn Braund. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 24, 2019