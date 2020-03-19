|
|
Marilyn Tucker
West Lafayette - Marilyn Kaye Tucker, 82, of West Lafayette, died, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born, June 3, 1937, near Fowler, to the late John Harvey & Mabel (Shoup) McFall. She married, Von R. Tucker, September 1, 1957, in Remington; he died, December 2, 1984. She was a 1955 graduate of Gilboa High School & a 1959 graduate of Indiana State Teachers College. She taught for several years for Southwestern School Corporation. Marilyn enjoyed playing cards, sewing, knitting & family gatherings. She was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church.
Marilyn is survived by 2 Sisters, Maxine Pearman, Terre Haute & Betty (Larry) Owens, Otterbein, 3 Nephews, Jon McFall, Brook, Larry K. (Carrie) Owens, Evansville & Michael (Beth) Owens, Fowler, 3 Nieces, Joni Deno, Battle Ground, Jennifer (Wayne) Sanford, Wolcott & Carol (Chris) Mayfield, Terre Haute, several Great-Nieces & Great-Nephews & a Great-Great-Niece & Great-Great-Nephews. She is preceded in death by 2 Brothers, John & James D. McFall, Brother-in-Law, Alec Pearman & Nephew, David Pearman.
Private Family services will take place, with a public Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 405 E. Oxford St., Otterbein, IN 47970. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Marilyn's Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Marilyn.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020