Services
Shoemaker Funeral Home
26 S Main St
Otterbein, IN 47970
(765) 583-4455
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Tucker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Tucker Obituary
Marilyn Tucker

West Lafayette - Marilyn Kaye Tucker, 82, of West Lafayette, died, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born, June 3, 1937, near Fowler, to the late John Harvey & Mabel (Shoup) McFall. She married, Von R. Tucker, September 1, 1957, in Remington; he died, December 2, 1984. She was a 1955 graduate of Gilboa High School & a 1959 graduate of Indiana State Teachers College. She taught for several years for Southwestern School Corporation. Marilyn enjoyed playing cards, sewing, knitting & family gatherings. She was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church.

Marilyn is survived by 2 Sisters, Maxine Pearman, Terre Haute & Betty (Larry) Owens, Otterbein, 3 Nephews, Jon McFall, Brook, Larry K. (Carrie) Owens, Evansville & Michael (Beth) Owens, Fowler, 3 Nieces, Joni Deno, Battle Ground, Jennifer (Wayne) Sanford, Wolcott & Carol (Chris) Mayfield, Terre Haute, several Great-Nieces & Great-Nephews & a Great-Great-Niece & Great-Great-Nephews. She is preceded in death by 2 Brothers, John & James D. McFall, Brother-in-Law, Alec Pearman & Nephew, David Pearman.

Private Family services will take place, with a public Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 405 E. Oxford St., Otterbein, IN 47970. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Marilyn's Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Marilyn.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -