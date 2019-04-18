|
Marion Charles Huffer
Cutler - Marion Charles Huffer, 70, of Cutler, IN, passed away on April 16, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital, surrounded by family.
Marion was born on August 1, 1948, in Logansport, IN, to Raymond and Louise Huffer.
Following graduation at Carroll High School, he attended Indiana University and earned a degree in accounting. He also served in the Reserves for 8 years.
Marion had a life-long passion for farming. Anyone that knew him, knew farming was his life.
He loved taking his dog, Maxi, for a ride in his ranger and always looked forward to these daily rides as much as Maxi. Marion enjoyed being on his mower. Although, he hadn't been able to mow for several years due to his declining health, God allowed him to spend some time mowing his yard prior to flying away.
More than anything, Marion loved his family. He was a kind, generous person who was always willing to help others. His presence, especially in the shop at the end of the day, will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
Marion is survived by his wife, Denise (Leisure); children, Charles Huffer, Sally Hernandez, Betsy (Casey) Carman, and Jessica (Scott) Skinner; grandchildren, Cassidy Carman (21), Gavin Carman (14), Grace Filbrun (19), Andre Hernandez (13), Kaihl Hernandez (10), Owen Huffer (8), Olivia Huffer (4), Madison Isley (9), Jake Skinner (14), Elle Skinner (12), and Mason Skinner (10); nephews, Andrew Huffer, Christopher (Sara) Huffer; niece, Abigail (Ben) Diener.
Marion is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Louise Huffer, and his beloved brother, James Huffer.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019, from 3-8pm at Stout & Son Funeral Home in Burlington, IN. Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 10am at Crossroads Community Christian Church in Bringhurst, IN, with Dan Butcher officiating.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 18, 2019