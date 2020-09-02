Marion F. Baumgardner
West Lafayette - Marion F. Baumgardner, 94, passed away at 10:45 am, August 24, 2020 at University Place in West Lafayette, IN. He was born in 1926 on a farm near Wellington, Texas to the late Joseph and Eva (Godfrey) Baumgardner.
Marion graduated from Wellington Texas High School in 1946. He proudly followed the Baumgardner tradition and received his B.S. in agriculture from Texas Tech University in 1950. After three years in India he received his Masters Degree in Soil Science from Purdue University in 1955. In 1956 he had a year of theology study at Yale University. In 1964 he received his Ph.D. also from Purdue University and remained on the faculty.
His marriage was to Maralee Speer on April 10, 1955 in Tipton, IN, she survives.
Marion lived in Texas, India, New Jersey, Connecticut, Lafayette IN, Argentina, and finally West Lafayette since 1967. Marion was an active member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church, where he taught an adult bible study class for 30 years. At University Place he served as resident council president for the first 8 years, shaping the directions, and establishing the quality of life and sense of community enjoyed by the residents.
Marion enjoyed traveling, genealogy, organizing numerous family reunions in different parts of the U.S. and in Switzerland, and reading and writing. Physical fitness was a joy and a priority as well. Most of all he enjoyed his friends and family.
Professionally, Marion was a dedicated teacher, trusted mentor, and honored soil scientist focusing on research in international agriculture with the Laboratory for Applications for Remote Sensing (LARS).
Surviving are his wife, Maralee Baumgardner; sister, Barbara Gordon of Dallas, TX; 3 children, Timothy Baumgardner, Jonathan Baumgardner, and Mary Raub. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Marion is preceded in death by his parents and 6 siblings, John Henry, Forest, Haynes, Robert, David, and Priscilla Jacobson.
There will be no funeral services held at this time. When it is safe to travel and visit, a celebration of life will be held at St. Andrew United Methodist Church. Arrangements will be announced at the appropriate time.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marion's name to the UPR Foundation at University Place and St. Andrew United Methodist Church.
