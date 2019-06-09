|
|
Marion Klutzke
West Lafayette - Marion Klutzke now resides in Allis Chalmer's heaven. A farmer & inventor his entire life of 88 years until he fired up a D-21 and ascended on May 9 from Scottsdale, AZ. He is no doubt mentoring the heavens with his knowledge and stories from one of his many "brag books". God, Himself, probably has a few head- scratcher questions for him. He was a graduate of Montmorenci High School in 1948. He served in the Korean conflict from 1953-55 while stationed on Bainbridge Island, WA commanding the Army motor pool as a lieutenant. He is survived by Julie Lamb, the mother of his children-Randy, Ron, & Angelique (predeceased). Surviving siblings are brother Bob and sister Evelyn (predeceased by oldest brother Joe & sister Hortense). A celebration of life will be held 2-6pm on July 28th. Please contact Randy or Julie.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 9, 2019