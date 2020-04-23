|
Marion Lou Beale
Lafayette - Others before self; God's piano player; Lou's Lounge Leader, munitions factory worker; ultimate representative of the females of the Greatest Generation; devoted and loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, and aunt was called to her Lord and Saviour and a reunion with her beloved husband on April 21, 2020. She has joined her husband John in heaven and has left behind daughters Pam Mickler (Bill), Kristen Buchmiller, son Tom (Lena), Lisa Beale and added son Gene K. Alber, 16 grandchildren, 24 great- grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren and special niece Lynda Gust.
Marion Lou Beale, and you better call her Lou, was born in Logansport to Leo and Marge Alber July 10, 1924. God's plan was to have her as His pianist. She started when she was 7 years old accompanying her dad at gigs. Her gift of music touched not only family and friends - she shared it in nursing homes, the veterans home and individuals with downs syndrome. She taught music and provided music for McKinley Elementary School plays, family gatherings and just for her lifelong love, John Beale. Just one of her many legacies was instilling in all 5 of her kids the love of music. At Logansport High School she was the 2nd ever female cheerleader in LHS history. Her future mate played basketball so it was no shock she muscled her way in. After graduation she married John Beale, her boyfriend since junior high. While John served on the Saratoga in the South Pacific she remained on the east coast working in a munitions plant. They started their family in Groton with Pam being born; returning to Logansport, Kris, Tom and Lisa entered the world. Lou and John then took on her baby brother as a 5th child. He was in the army and she told him "I was you sister 18 years and now I am your mother." No argument from Gene on that
The Beale home was a lounge for all of her kids' friends. Anyone was welcome; snacks were provided and in the end she was a surrogate mother to many of them who to this day ask about her. Besides music, Lou instilled in her children honesty, integrity, compassion, humility, faith, and family. Have fun, work hard, be nice and remember family first. She and John insisted on that. When friends and family would visit they were asked how each of them were and ask about anyone not there.
Through the years Lou and John provided for the family with income from Tool & Die, Co-Tronics and finally Five Point Shoes in Lafayette and Danville, Illinois. Lou was the spiritual anchor of the family. She and John were founding members of Victory Christian Center church in Lafayette where their son-in-law Bill and daughters Pam and Kris are pastors.
She is the matriarch of the family and had the respect and love of all. She oversaw 5 generations. She lived showing a servant's heart with passion, commitment and determination. One example goes back to being that LHS cheerleader where the boys on the squad were not real receptive of her until, as she put it, "I won them over with my charm and I could do splits and they could not." She was also, along with one of the guys, a co-founder of the famed Logansport Berry Cheer Block that lasted from the late 30's through the mid 60's. It was in the 30's she established what was to be her mission in life…."to make everyone's life easier and be a tribute to my family." Job well done and accomplished Lou Beale. Rest in His comfort and joy and congratulations of being back together with your beloved John.
A celebration of her life will be held later this year.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020