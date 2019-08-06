|
|
Marissa Nicole Bohan, 17, of Lafayette, IN passed away at 3:55 PM on July 22, 2019 at her home.
Marissa was born on December 2, 2001 the daughter of Jamie Lee Holmes and Robert F. Bohan, III in Lafayette, IN.
Survivors include her mother, Jamie (John) Sullivan of Lafayette, IN, her father, Robert F. Bohan, III of Lafayette, IN, five brothers, Zaron Staples, Blake Willis, Landon Bohan, Colton Bohan and Mason Bohan, two sisters, Katelyn Bohan and Bailey Bohan, maternal grandfather, Roger Dale (Ann) Holmes of Metropolis, IL, paternal grandfather, Robert (Marjorie) Bohan, Jr. of Lafayette, IN, paternal grandmother, Diana Bohan of Lafayette, IN and maternal great grandparents, Jim and Jan Chalkus of Perrysville, IN, and great grandmother, Annabelle Bohan of Lafayette, IN as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Marissa is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Nicena Chalkus and paternal great grandfather, Robert Bohan, Sr., and one cousin, Lucas Faucet.
Marissa would have soon been starting her junior year in high school and enjoyed spending her free time doing artwork and reading. She especially enjoyed drawing anime and flowers.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, Illinois, 3940 N Vermilion St., Danville, Illinois 61834, with Robbie Ketcherside officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 9:00 - 10:00 PM at the funeral home.
Please join Marissa's family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at
www.sunsetfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 6, 2019