Marjean Mae Wuethrich
FISHERS - Marjean Mae Wuethrich, 91, of Fishers (formerly of Sun City, NV) went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She passed away peacefully at Woodland Terrace in Carmel. Marjean was born on April 24, 1928 in Francesville to the late Joseph and Huldah Gudeman. On October 5, 1946, she married Willis Wuethrich, sharing almost 71 years of marriage together. Marjean was the youngest of four and raised on the family farm. She was a caring daughter, loving wife, beloved mom and grandma, loyal friend, creative homemaker and beautiful seamstress. After marriage, Marjean and Willis continued the family farming tradition, working as a team for almost 50 years. They were also instrumental in starting the First Baptist Church in Francesville, where she taught Sunday school and was a youth leader. As a young married woman, she was highly active in Home Ec social activities, West Central Music Boosters and the Baptist Ladies Missionary Guild. Marjean was a devoted prayer warrior for the people she loved. Her smile and caring way will be remembered by many. To God be the glory! She is survived by her four daughters Sonja (Dan) Ullery, Elaine (Ben) Williams, Melody Gutwein Braun and
Willa (Jack) Odle; 7 Grandchildren; 13 Great Grandchildren; two siblings Natalie Gudeman and LeRoy (Kay) Gudeman; as well as Many Nieces and Nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Huldah Getz Gudeman; her husband, Willis Wuethrich; three sons-in-law Dr. Michael Gutwein, Ralph W. Braun and Joseph W. Hanna; and one brother Marion (Bertha) Gudeman. Visitation will be from 3-7 PM EST Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM EST Monday, November 25, 2019 at Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville with Pastor Dennis Gutwein officiating. Burial will take place at Roseland Cemetery in Francesville. Memorial Contributions may be made to CureSMA (an organization dedicated to finding a cure for Spinal Muscular Atrophy) or .
Online Condolences may be offered in the guestbook at www.frainmortuary.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel 230 S. Brooks St. Francesville, IN 47946.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019