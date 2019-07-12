Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Lafayette - Marjorie J. Adkins of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born and raised in Attica to loving parents Bill and Margaret Slaughter. She was married to her beloved husband James G. Adkins for 66 years, and he survives.

Surviving along with her husband James, are three daughters: Valery (Mike) Brewer of Gilbert, AZ, Linda (Doug) Demoret of Crawfordsville, and Pam (Bruce) Smith of Brownsburg; her sisters Eleanor Bodine and Pat Martin. She was Grandma to 7 grandchildren: Cody (Renee Pirtle), Amanda (Matt), Kyle, Kylie (Brandon), Jordan (Sarah), Sam (Nicole) and Clayton (Lexi Akins); and Great Grandma to: Natalia, Ember, Sophia, Wyatt, Hendrix and Koleson and two on the way. She is also survived by her beloved puppy Lacy.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and one sister.

Visitation will be held from 12pm - 2pm Sunday, July 13, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with funeral service following at 2pm. Pastor David Harris will officiate. Burial will take place at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 12, 2019
