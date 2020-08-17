1/
Marjorie Ann Hodgen
Marjorie Ann Hodgen

Macon - Marjorie Ann (Smith) Hodgen, age 91, of Macon, Missouri and formerly of Darlington, passed away on Friday, August 15, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital in Macon, Missouri. She was born on February 16, 1929 in Clinton County to the late Albert "Minor" and Alta (Bowen) Smith. On September 10, 1949 in Clarks Hill, she married Bob Hodgen, who preceded her in death on September 17, 2005.

Marjorie graduated from Clarks Hill High School in 1947 and was a loving mother, farm wife, and homemaker. She enjoyed collecting antique dishes and china and spending time with her family.

She is survived by two sons, Abe (Shirley) Hodgen of Roachdale and Darrell (Marsha) Hodgen of Macon, Missouri; two sisters, Nancy (Donnie) Perkins and Shirley (Wayne) Doke, both of Clarks Hill; a brother-in-law, Jim Hodgen of Clarks Hill; five grandchildren, Robert (Kari) Hodgen, Paul (Jennie) Hodgen, Darren Hodgen, Brian Hodgen, and Jill (John) Woodcock; seven great-grandchildren, Grady, Stetson, Katie Jo, Sidney, Skyler, Carlee, and Ryan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; and a brother, James Issac Smith.

There will be a Graveside Service on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Greenlawn Cemetery in Darlington with Pastor Wally Nichols officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Darlington Public Library, PO Box 248, Darlington, IN 47940. Sanders Priebe Funeral Care entrusted with care. Share memories and condolences online at www.sandersfuneralcare.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
