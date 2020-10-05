Marjorie "Marge" Ann Howard
Williamsport - Marjorie "Marge" Ann (Reese) Howard, 77, Williamsport, passed away in the Franciscan Health East Hospital, Lafayette on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 6:01 p.m.
Marge, as she was known to family and friends, was born in Attica, Indiana on October 9, 1942. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin Lee and Thelma Louise (Mickle) Reese. Marge grew up and was educated in Attica, but lived most of her adult life in Williamsport.
Marge worked as a seamstress at Venetian Blind in Lafayette for 26 years, retiring in 2015.
She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family.
On June 20, 1962, Marge married James L. Howard in Williamsport. He preceded her in death in January of 1992.
Marge leaves behind three children, Todd (Dawn) Howard, Lafayette; Tammy (Spencer) Scott, Kingman and Troy Howard, Williamsport; a granddaughter, Reese Coffing and a grandson, Chase Howard; a great-granddaughter, Eevee Scott; two sisters, Annabelle (Steve) Ward, Fort Worth, TX and Juanita (Jack) Wurtsbaugh, Williamsport. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Coffing; a son, Terry Howard; a grandson, Jarred DeSutter along with four brothers Robert, Larry , Tom and Donald Reese.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Wednesday, October 7th from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 8th, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the Highland Cemetery, Williamsport. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com
