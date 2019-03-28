|
Marjorie Bennett
Lafayette - Marjorie Rose Bennett, 83, of formerly of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Arizona.
She was born November 26, 1935 in Darlington, IN to the late Robert and Victoria (Landreth) Emmons. She graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School before attending Southwestern College. On May 22, 1982 she married Wilford Bennett. He preceded her in death.
Marjorie worked as a Bookkeeper for Denning and Company until she retired in May 1999.
Surviving are her children: Edward M. (Amanda) Clay of Ballwin, MO and Stephen A. Clay of Kansas City, MO; and niece Victoria Steese of Encintas, CA. She is also survived by two grandchildren: Rebecca and Joseph Clay.
Along with her husband Wilford, she is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Victoria (Landreth) Emmons; five brothers and three sisters.
Services will be private. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 28, 2019