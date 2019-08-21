|
|
Marjorie D. Anderson
West Lafayette - Marjorie D. Anderson, formerly of Darlington, passed away Saturday night, August 17, 2019, at Westminster Village in West Lafayette. She was 91.
Mrs. Anderson was a farmer's wife through and through, not only in the house but also helping to drive the combine and work ground and was once selected as Farm Bureau Farm Wife of District 5. She always kept a well-tended flower garden and a large garden for canning vegetables. She was a member of the Darlington Christian Church and more recently attended West Lafayette Christian.
Marjorie was a 4-H Leader, Pet and Hobby Leader, and Cub Scout Den Mother. She helped start the Montgomery County Demonstration Club and later served as County President. She was active in her church performing in the choir and serving as Sunday School teacher and several officer positions in Women's Fellowship.
Born Sept. 9, 1927 in Montgomery County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Grover Otto Smith and Marie Lewis Smith. She attended Bowers school and graduated from Darlington, class of 1945. She married Robert F. "Bob" Anderson on Oct. 14, 1945 in Darlington. He passed away April 19, 2018.
Surviving family includes: two daughters, Cynthia Jane Hicok (Roy Reed) of Kokomo, Deborah Jo Anderson of West Lafayette; three sons, Robert Michael Anderson (Patricia) of Darlington, Douglas Brian Anderson (Lynette) of Lafayette, David Dean Anderson (Marisa) of Carmel; sister, Lydia Johnson of Clarks Hill; eight grandchildren, Anna, Jessica, Ben, Earl, Rachel, Will, Lea, Clara; one great-grandchild, Gretchen.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Grover O. Smith, Jr.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, Aug. 23 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Darlington. After the service, family and friends may gather in her memory at the Darlington Christian Church in the Fellowship Hall. Arrangements were entrusted to Burkhart Funeral Home.
Donations in memory of Marjorie Anderson may be made to the Darlington Christian Church, P.O. Box 68, Darlington, IN 47940.
Online condolences may be made at www.BurkhartFH.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019