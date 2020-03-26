|
|
Marjorie Dalby
Florence, OR - In Memory of Marjorie Dalby
Marjorie Dalby of Florence, Oregon passed away on March 1, 2020 of natural causes at her home.
Marjorie was born in Leeds, England on June 29, 1929 to Cecil and May Baurley, and married to Arthur Dalby of Leeds on May 3, 1952. Marjorie and Arthur Dalby lived in Florence since moving there from the San Francisco Bay area in 1995. Arthur preceded Marjorie in death on January 24, 2014.
Marjorie and Arthur had four sons, Nicholas of Sugarland, Texas; David of Walnut Creek, California; Timothy of San Leandro, California; and Michael, who passed away on April 8, 2017 in Florence.
The Dalby family would like to thank all of Marjorie's wonderful friends in Florence, California, Indiana, England, and elsewhere, for their thoughts and condolences regarding her passing, which are deeply appreciated.
The Dalby family also is tremendously grateful for the friendship, care and love of Marjorie's close friend Sharon Sweet of Florence. Our family will forever be indebted to Sharon for her generosity and tireless support of our family.
There presently cannot be a formal celebration of Marjorie's life. In lieu of flowers or cards, donations can be made to the Lane County Animal Services. https://apps.lanecounty.org/ePets/
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 26 to Apr. 1, 2020