|
|
Marjorie Ellen (Kubly) Dismore
Marjorie Ellen (Kubly) Dismore, 90, of Monticello, passed away at 1:05 p.m., Saturday, April 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on September 23, 1929, in Monticello, White Co., IN to the late James Sylvanus & Opal Mae (Harmon) Kubly. On July 15, 1950 she married Walter D. Dismore at the Monticello Christian Church in Monticello. He survives.
Marjorie is a 1947 graduate of Monticello High School. She was a homemaker most of her life and worked as a cashier at the former Kroger in downtown Monticello, as well as the former Garden City Grocery. She worked several years for H & R Block in Monticello before retiring. In her retirement she enjoyed crossword puzzles, computer games, cooking and camping, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She leaves behind her husband of almost 70 years, Walter Dismore; two daughters, Karen (David) Sprunger of Lafayette, IN; Jane (Jim) Spencer of Monticello, IN and one son, Rex (Susan) Dismore of Lafayette, IN. Nine grandchildren; Brandy (Issam) Helewa of Phoenix, AZ; Dana (Brad) Silvers of Hillsboro, OR; Brittany (Justin) Laflen of Lafayette, IN; Michael Sprunger of Carmel, IN; Nathan Spencer of Monticello, IN & Travis (Marcy) Spencer of Fishers, IN, Tiffanie (Ryan) Terry of Adrian, MI, Ryan (Rachel) Dismore of Plainfield, IN & Zachary Dismore of Lafayette. Ten great grandchildren; Turner & Wesley Silvers of Hillsboro, OR, Quinten & Evie Laflen of Lafayette, IN, Henry, Eloise & Lorelei Terry of Adrian, MI, Lily Dismore Hallam of Jamestown, IN & Raegan & Remi Dismore of Plainfield, IN, and a great-grandson due October 2020; sister-in-law Sharon Kubly and several nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Sylvanus & Opal Mae (Harmon) Kubly; one sister, Rita (Kubly) Lucy and five brothers, Forrest, James (Bob), Norman, William (Bill) & Donald Kubly; nephew Pete Kubly & niece Donna May (Kubly) Lowery.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to the White County .
Springer-Voorhis-Draper funeral home, Monticello is entrusted with care.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.springerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020