Marjorie (Bennett) Francis



Fowler - Marjorie (Bennett) Francis, 95, of Fowler, died peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Cumberland Pointe, West Lafayette.



Born November 23, 1924, in the family residence near Earl Park, she was the daughter of the late George E. and Estelle (Hasser) Bennett. She attended grade school at Dunnington, and graduated from Fowler High School in 1942.



She married the late John E. Francis at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fowler on April 4, 1945. They were parents of ten children. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, puzzles of all kinds, painting, and reading. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Ann Society. She was also a member of the Benton County Garden Club.



Surviving are three daughters: Arlene Lynch (Gary), of Lafayette; Mary Ann Thiery (Tim), of Muncie; Joan Kochert (Ed), of Maryland Heights, Missouri, daughter-in-law Vickie, Fowler and four sons: Ronald (Lois) Francis, Timothy Francis, and Richard (Lori) Francis, all of Fowler, and Michael (Lisa) Francis of Indianapolis. Also surviving is one sister, Betty Worden of Anderson.



She was preceded in death by husband, John E. Francis; one daughter, Pamela Ann Francis, two sons, John George (Butch) and James Francis, two daughters-in-law Mary and Ellen; five sisters, Edna Deno, Carolyn Gick, Loretta Barnard, Therese Parrett, and Beatrice Bennett, and one brother, George R. Bennett.



Also surviving are 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



Due to Covid-19, a private family funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the Benton County Catholic School Trust Fund, or Benton County Cancer Fund. Windler Funeral Home is assisting the family.









