1/1
Marjorie (Bennett) Francis
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie (Bennett) Francis

Fowler - Marjorie (Bennett) Francis, 95, of Fowler, died peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Cumberland Pointe, West Lafayette.

Born November 23, 1924, in the family residence near Earl Park, she was the daughter of the late George E. and Estelle (Hasser) Bennett. She attended grade school at Dunnington, and graduated from Fowler High School in 1942.

She married the late John E. Francis at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fowler on April 4, 1945. They were parents of ten children. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, puzzles of all kinds, painting, and reading. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Ann Society. She was also a member of the Benton County Garden Club.

Surviving are three daughters: Arlene Lynch (Gary), of Lafayette; Mary Ann Thiery (Tim), of Muncie; Joan Kochert (Ed), of Maryland Heights, Missouri, daughter-in-law Vickie, Fowler and four sons: Ronald (Lois) Francis, Timothy Francis, and Richard (Lori) Francis, all of Fowler, and Michael (Lisa) Francis of Indianapolis. Also surviving is one sister, Betty Worden of Anderson.

She was preceded in death by husband, John E. Francis; one daughter, Pamela Ann Francis, two sons, John George (Butch) and James Francis, two daughters-in-law Mary and Ellen; five sisters, Edna Deno, Carolyn Gick, Loretta Barnard, Therese Parrett, and Beatrice Bennett, and one brother, George R. Bennett.

Also surviving are 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Due to Covid-19, a private family funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Benton County Catholic School Trust Fund, or Benton County Cancer Fund. Windler Funeral Home is assisting the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Windler Funeral Home
506 E Main St
Fowler, IN 47944
(765) 884-0110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Windler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved