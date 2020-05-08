|
|
Marjorie J. (Hodgkiss) Halsema
West Lafayette - Marjorie J. (Hodgkiss) Halsema, 76, of West Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 11:21 p.m. at her residence. Marjorie was born on June 16, 1943 in Long Island, NY to the late William and Alice Hodgkiss. She married Jerry Halsema on June 11, 1994 in Lafayette, and he survives. After receiving her business degree, she went on to work for Purdue University as a manager for Center for Instructional Services. Marjorie enjoyed sewing, was a member of the Legion Post #492 Auxiliary, and Eagles Auxiliary.
Surviving along with her husband, are three step children, Karen (companion: Donnie Keener) Lucas of West Lafayette, Susan (Ron) Alt of Battle Ground, and Mark Halsema of West Lafayette. Also surviving are two siblings, Anne Hewitt of Big Fork, MT, Bill (Paula) Hodgkiss of San Diego, CA, several step-grandchildren, several step-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 8 to May 9, 2020