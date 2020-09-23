1/
Marjorie Jean Sandberg
1942 - 2020
Lafayette - Marjorie Jean Sandberg, 78, of Lafayette, passed away at her residence in Lafayette 7:00 AM Sunday September 20, 2020. She had resided in Lafayette the past 14 years, moving here from the state of Washington. Marjorie was born in Detroit, MI August 18, 1942, the daughter of the late Charles Edward and Rita Veronica (Wood) Hoffman and was a graduate of Inglewood High School in California. She married Frederick Stanley "Fred" Sandberg in Los Angeles September 26, 1964 and he preceded her in death September 29, 2014. Marjorie had been employed by North American Aviation in Los Angeles before retirement. Surviving is a son, Eric Steven Sandberg (Madeline) of Lafayette; a brother, Stephen Hoffman (Joan) of Los Angeles; a sister, Christine Hoffman (Steve Roley) of Gearhart, OR. and a grandson, Gustav Charles Sandberg of Lafayette. A private family service and inurnment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery columbarium in Lafayette, Fr. William Summerlin officiating. Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Service of Lafayette is honored to serve the Sandberg family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com






